'Dog Man: The Musical' Brings Dav Pilkey's Beloved Series to Straz Center in Tampa March 7-8

Comic book creators George and Harold have reached fifth grade and are ready for their biggest challenge yet: making a musical based on one of their own characters.

That character is Dog Man, a part-human, part-canine crime fighter at the center of a charming stage adaptation of the popular children's book series. The show is itself a spin-off of Captain Underpants, all from the mind and pen of author Dav Pilkey.

No problem, right? No. There are problems, all right — and that's exactly what fuels the story.

Anthony Rodriguez, who plays Petey and other characters in Dog Man: The Musical, is part of the TheaterWorksUSA production. Rodriguez is thrilled to return to the TheaterWorksUSA family and bring his love for musical theatre to audiences across the country. He most recently toured with TheaterWorksUSA's production of Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!

Rodriguez has also performed at 54 Below, in international concerts with the award-winning collegiate group the Nor'Easters, and at numerous events as a lead singer and emcee. His favorite credits include Claude in Hair and Tony in West Side Story.

Dog Man: The Musical runs March 7-8 at Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center in Tampa. For tickets and more information, visit StrazCenter.org.