Dogust with The New Barker

It was created years ago by North Shore Animal League, reported to be the worlds largest no-kill animal rescue. DOGust 1, celebrated on August first serves as the official birthday of shelter dogs whose actual birth dates are unknown. And today, July 31, is National Mutt Day – so the two dates are a nice complement to each other. There have been a significant number of dogs entering animal shelters as strays. Without a backstory or any history, their exact age and birthdate can often be a mystery. DOGust provides a symbolic day to celebrate shelter dogs and those dogs adopted out of a shelter or rescue group regardless of their unknown pasts.

If you want more information on how you can celebrate your dog and everything you need to know about your pets this summer, subscribe to the The New Barker magazine thenewbarker.com. If you're looking for a cake to celebrate your pup's birthday, you can check out Sweet Dog Tampa and call 774-488-9253.

