Donte's Den: Providing Sanctuary for Hundreds of Dogs and Farm Animals

An Update on Donte’s Den Projects & Fundraising Efforts. It’s been a banner year at Donte’s Den for saving dogs under our Lifetime Care program.

While the costs for medical care and emergency treatment have skyrocketed, fundraising is flatlining. We are a sanctuary, not a rescue. The expenses to maintain a Sanctuary versus a rescue are much higher.

Our mission is to care for the animals for their lifetime, however long that may be. While some of our dogs may be adoptable, we don’t concern ourselves with intake/outtake like shelters and rescues have to. We have been able to (almost quietly) sustain over the last 14 years, thanks to our dedicated donors and sponsors. But, we need help in order to grow, save more dogs and care for the ones already in our care who are aging. We’re putting ourselves out there in front of the public more, to raise awareness of the work we do at Donte’s Den.

Immediate Needs 1) Building expansion in order to care for more dogs in need. We’re on 50 acres in Myakka City, so we have plenty of room to grow. 2) Veterinarian – full or part time to staff our on-site, state-of-the-art veterinary hospital. 3) A van and a truck 4) Down the line – Donte’s Den Chapel

For more information or to help, visit DontesDen.org