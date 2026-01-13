Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe of Bravo’s Married to Medicine

We talk about a healthy start to the new year.
Winter Wellness | Morning Blend
Posted

After months of colder weather, shorter days, and seasonal stress, doctors say now is the ideal time to hit reset. With immunity, energy, and mental clarity taking center stage this season, it’s the small daily choices—like how we move, what we eat, and how we supplement—that can make the biggest difference.

For more information visit tipsontv.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gonna Need Milk, Natrol, Philips Sonicare, Planet Fitness

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com