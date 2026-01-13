Dr. Contessa Metcalfe of Bravo’s Married to Medicine

After months of colder weather, shorter days, and seasonal stress, doctors say now is the ideal time to hit reset. With immunity, energy, and mental clarity taking center stage this season, it’s the small daily choices—like how we move, what we eat, and how we supplement—that can make the biggest difference.

For more information visit tipsontv.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gonna Need Milk, Natrol, Philips Sonicare, Planet Fitness

