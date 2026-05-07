Dr. Gina with Life Focus Group

Welcome to Life Focus Group, where healing and growth begin. We understand that life's challenges can sometimes become overwhelming, and seeking support is a courageous step toward achieving balance and well-being. Dr. Gina Midyett is dedicated to providing a safe and compassionate space to explore your thoughts and emotions, gain valuable insights, and develop the tools needed to navigate life's complexities. Whether you're dealing with stress, anxiety, depression, or facing relationship issues, Dr. Gina Midyett is here to support you on your journey to personal growth and emotional healing. I look forward to helping you discover your inner resilience and potential for positive change.
Welcome to Life Focus Group, where healing and growth begin. We understand that life's challenges can sometimes become overwhelming, and seeking support is a courageous step toward achieving balance and well-being. Dr. Gina Midyett is dedicated to providing a safe and compassionate space to explore your thoughts and emotions, gain valuable insights, and develop the tools needed to navigate life's complexities. Whether you're dealing with stress, anxiety, depression, or facing relationship issues, Dr. Gina Midyett is here to support you on your journey to personal growth and emotional healing. I look forward to helping you discover your inner resilience and potential for positive change.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com