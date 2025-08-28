Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Duffy’s Sports Grill Celebrates 40 Years, Growing from One Eatery to 28 Florida Locations

Happy anniversary to Duffy's Sports Grill as this week marks forty years in business for them. They've grown from one mom and pop in 1984 to now 28 locations across Florida.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Duffy's Sports Grill

Duffy’s Sports Grill is marking a major milestone this week — 40 years since opening its first location in Lake Park, Florida back in 1984. What began as a small mom-and-pop with just four menu items has now grown to 28 locations across Florida, boasting over 80 menu items and a loyal fan base.

To celebrate, Duffy’s is offering exciting daily anniversary specials for customers and MVP loyalty members. Highlights include Frosty Friday with $4 domestic pints, Celebration Saturday with $4 well drinks, seltzers, and 40% off the Starting Lineup menu, plus exclusive 40th anniversary t-shirts for $15.99.

Guests wearing the commemorative shirt now through September 6 will receive their first drink free, and one new MVP who signs up this week will win Duffy’s for a Year.

For details, visit DuffyMVP.com.

