Dumpster or No Dumpster with Dr. Lori

Have a designer handbag just collecting dust? What about a piece of furniture that was a hand me down? Dr. Lori returns with this edition of Dumpster or No Dumpster where she challenges both Natalie and Roxanne to figure out whether it is trash or worth something more.
Have a designer handbag just collecting dust? What about a piece of furniture that was a hand me down? Dr. Lori returns with this edition of Dumpster or No Dumpster where she challenges both Natalie and Roxanne to figure out whether it is trash or worth something more.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
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