Duncan McClellan Gallery - A great spot for Valentine's weekend!

Valentine's weekend will be a weekend full of free events with visiting international glass artists. Saturday 2/14 12-9pm, Artist Meet and Greet followed by the 2nd Saturday ArtWalk complete with live music, drinks, hot glass demonstrations, and the opening reception of a new Glass Exhibition. Sunday 2/15 : 12-4pm, Artist Lectures and Hot Glass Demonstrations by visiting artists Steve Hagan, Mark Leputa, and Jiyong Lee

For more informaion, visit dmglass.com