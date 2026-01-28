Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Duncan McClellan Gallery - A great spot for Valentine's weekend!

We highlight a great place to see incredible glass art.
Duncan McClelland Gallery | Morning Blend
Posted

Duncan McClellan Gallery is an international destination for Glass Artwork right here in St. Petersburg!

Valentine's weekend will be a weekend full of free events with visiting international glass artists. Saturday 2/14 12-9pm, Artist Meet and Greet followed by the 2nd Saturday ArtWalk complete with live music, drinks, hot glass demonstrations, and the opening reception of a new Glass Exhibition. Sunday 2/15 : 12-4pm, Artist Lectures and Hot Glass Demonstrations by visiting artists Steve Hagan, Mark Leputa, and Jiyong Lee

For more informaion, visit dmglass.com

