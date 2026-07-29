E-Bike and Scooter Injuries | Florida Orthopaedic Institute

Florida Orthopaedic Institute has seen a significant increase in patients injured while riding e-bikes and scooters. Injuries are often more severe than people expect because these devices can travel at high speeds. Common injuries include head trauma, facial fractures, broken bones, internal injuries, and spinal injuries.

In this interview, Dr. Hassan Mir shares about some tips on how to avoid these injuries and follow traffic laws. You can find more about the Florida Orthpaedic Institute, go to FloridaOrtho.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Orthopaedic Institute

