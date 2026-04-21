Earth Day Crafts for the Whole Family

"The Effortless Girl", Julie Loven shares her ideas for creative and sustainable crafts!

Tuna Can Lanterns: Lanterns are for perfect for outdoor living and transition well from to each season/holiday. Cost is under $5 for each lantern or less depending if you have some materials already on hand. They are simple and functional outdoor lighting that doesn’t need regular maintenance. Tailor lanterns to your decor - colors can be changed, glass vases switched out for a range of styles and at price point that makes these highly affordable.

Materials:

-Tuna Can

-Broom Stick or Wooden Dowel

-Glass Vase

-Wood or Hot Glue

-Paint

-Candle

Cheese Ball Pottery Containers – Create high end faux pottery for interior décor made from Cheeseball Containers (primarily), Animal Crackers, Pretzel Twists, and even Pork Rinds. Pottery Barn & Lulu and Georgia sell similar size and versions for $99 for small and $349 for large. Cost to DIY $10-12 each.

Materials:

-Food Container

-2 Tubes Art Paint

-Sponge - Cut into 4 pieces for different colors

-Electrical Tape or Duct Tape

-Twine or Rope Pieces – For additional detail on container

Potato Chip Canister Vases: Simple and inexpensive way to display flower arrangements – or a quick vase gift in a pinch. Perfect for outdoor living and transition well from to each season/holiday.

Materials:

-Potato Chip Canister

-Paint

-Patterned Paper

-Glue

Biodegradable Bird Feeder – Save Kitchen scraps and/or paper towel roll core to help feed our feathered friends. Create an eco-friendly way to watch the birds have a snack

Materials:

-Orange Peel

-Paper towel roll cardboard core

-Peanut butter

-Bird Seed

-String or Twine

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