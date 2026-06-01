East Lake Chorus Madrigals

Madrigal singers are a select group of choir students who perform “ madrigals “. These are acapella songs with complex interwoven sounds that emerged during the Renaissance period.

During holidays and throughout the year the East Lake Madrigals visit nursing homes to serenade the seniors . Many are confined to wheelchairs and on oxygen. This is the highlight of their day . After they perform the singers sit and talk with nursing home residents. These students have also performed at Carnegie hall and were invited to go back next school year. They need a sponsor and lots of fundraising to make that happen though . They also can perform at corporate events , weddings and private parties.

East Lake HS Choir (@eastlakechorus) • Instagram photos and videos

