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Easter Baskets That Go Beyond the Sugar!

We showcase some must have Easter Basket toys.
The Genius of Play | Morning Blend
Posted

If you’re building Easter baskets this year, it’s the perfect chance to mix in toys that go beyond the sugar rush, encouraging active play, fun surprises, and cuddly companionship.

Featured Toys:

Hurry Up Chicken Butt (Exploding Kittens)
Ages 4+ | MSRP: $19.99

Maxx Bubbles Dancing Chick (Sunny Days Entertainment)
Ages 3+ | MSRP $19.9

LEGO® Friends Horse & Baby Foal Trailer
(LEGO® Systems) Ages 7+ | MSRP $29.99

Littlest Pet Shop Pet Surprise Singles, Series 5 (Basic Fun!)
Ages 4+ | SRP $3.99 each at Target and Walmart; SRP $12.99 for 3-Pack at Amazon

Easter Squishmallows (Jazwares)
Ages 3+ | MSRP: $6 | Available at Five Below

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Toy Association

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