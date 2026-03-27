Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Easter Eats and Spring Treats

We give you some simple ideas to help Easter hosting.
Easter Preps| Morning Blend
Posted

As spring begins and Easter approaches, a new entertaining trend is emerging in 2026. It’s called “soft hosting” — a shift toward simplified menus, affordable seasonal details, and polished presentation without over-the-top production.

Emmy-nominated chef and culinary journalist Cara Di Falco explains how “elevated nostalgia” is influencing this year’s spring and Easter table.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Cricut, Bob Evans, Lindt, SunnyD

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com