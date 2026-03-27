Easter Eats and Spring Treats

As spring begins and Easter approaches, a new entertaining trend is emerging in 2026. It’s called “soft hosting” — a shift toward simplified menus, affordable seasonal details, and polished presentation without over-the-top production.

Emmy-nominated chef and culinary journalist Cara Di Falco explains how “elevated nostalgia” is influencing this year’s spring and Easter table.

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