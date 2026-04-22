Easy Mother's Day Ideas

Family lifestyle expert Beth Ann Tieche of www.lowliftfun.com shares her favorite simple, low-lift ideas to help make Mother’s Day feel special without adding stress - from a meaningful photo book, to plant-powered home essentials, a fun family game, and an easy gluten-free dessert that makes hosting effortless.

Shop Picta Photo Books at https://picta.com – use code LOWLIFT40 for 40% off.

Plant Therapy available at https://www.planttherapy.com – use code 5OFF30 ($5 off a $30 purchase)

Tapple – The Op Games, Website: https://theop.games/products/tapple

Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery, Website: antoniasglutenfreebakery.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Low Lift Fun

