Einstein Bros. Bagels Launches Heart-Shaped Bagels and 'Bro-Quets' for Valentine's Day

Einstein Bros. Bagels is thinking outside the bagel box this Valentine's Day with heart-shaped bagels and the launch of build-your-own "Bro-quets" - edible bouquets designed to celebrate everyone on Feb. 14.

Megan McKenney, Einstein Bros. Bagels District Manager, says the company is flipping the script on traditional gift-giving with these unique bagel-themed options.

The launch comes in response to research commissioned by Interflora, which revealed that 88% of men have never received flowers as a gift. The research highlights a significant gap in how society approaches Valentine's Day traditions.

Guests can preorder limited-edition Heart Bagels by the Baker's Dozen on the brand's catering website for pickup or delivery Feb. 10-14. In-person preorders will also be taken for pickup Feb. 13-14.

Individual Heart Bagels will be available for purchase on Feb. 13 and 14 in three flavors: Plain, Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon Raisin. Pricing starts at $15.89 for a Baker's Dozen and $2.39 for individual Heart Bagels, available while supplies last.

The Bro-quets offer a creative alternative to traditional Valentine's Day gifts, allowing customers to build edible arrangements that can be shared and enjoyed.

Einstein Bros. Bagels has three Tampa-area locations: 10802 N. Dale Mabry Highway, 5003 E Fowler Ave, and 619 S Dale Mabry Hwy. More information is available at EinsteinBros.com.