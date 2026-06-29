Elevated 4th of July Appetizers

Elevating your Fourth of July gathering doesn't have to be difficult. With a few simple ingredients and creative presentation, you can turn classic party foods into appetizers that look restaurant-quality and are easy to make at home.

Parmesan Lobster Roll Cones

Ingredients

12 mini waffle cones

8 oz cooked lobster meat, chopped small

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp Old Bay seasoning

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp lemon zest

2 tbsp chopped chives

Salt and black pepper

Directions

Lay the mini waffle cones on their side on a microwave-safe plate.

Microwave for 30 seconds, then check the chocolate. Microwave another 30 seconds if needed, for about 1 minute total.

Use a toothpick or small spoon to gently scrape and scoop the softened chocolate out of the inside of each cone.

In a bowl, mix lobster, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, Old Bay, lemon juice, lemon zest, chives, salt, and pepper.

Spoon or pipe the lobster salad into each cone.

Garnish with chives and serve immediately.

Tip: Fill the cones right before serving so they stay crisp.

Firecracker Watermelon Bites

Ingredients

Seedless watermelon

Sliced feta cheese

Hot honey

Fresh mint

Fresh basil

Lime zest

Flaky sea salt

Directions

Cut watermelon into small cubes, about 1 to 1 1/2 inches wide.

Cut feta into small slices that fit on top of the watermelon.

Place one piece of feta on each watermelon cube.

Drizzle lightly with hot honey.

Top with mint, basil, lime zest, and a tiny pinch of flaky salt.

Balsamic Parmesan Potato Skewers with Garlic Herb Aioli

Ingredients

1 1/2 lbs baby potatoes

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt

Black pepper

Garlic powder

Freshly grated Parmesan

Balsamic glaze

Fresh parsley

Wooden skewers

Garlic Herb Aioli

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 garlic clove, grated or finely minced

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

Directions

Boil baby potatoes in salted water for 15 to 18 minutes, until a fork goes in easily.

Drain and let them sit for 5 minutes so they dry.

Thread 3 to 4 potatoes onto each wooden skewer.

Brush with olive oil.

Season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Roast at 425°F for 20 to 25 minutes, turning once halfway through.

While hot, sprinkle with Parmesan.

Drizzle with balsamic glaze.

Finish with parsley.

For the aioli, mix mayonnaise, garlic, Dijon, lemon juice, parsley, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.

Serve the skewers with the garlic herb aioli on the side.

Chef Anthony Santos Private Chef | Catering | Meal Prep | Corporate Events | Yacht Charters | Weddings | Dinner Parties 🌐 www.privatechefstampabay.com [privatechefstampabay.com] 📸 Instagram: @ChefAnthonySantos Serving Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Sarasota, Orlando, and surrounding areas.

Mention "Morning Blend" when booking and receive 10% off your private chef experience or a complimentary chef's appetizer for your event.