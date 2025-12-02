Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Elevated Everyday Essentials

Beauty Expert Mickey Williams shares some great finds!
Gifts of Indulgence | Morning Blend
This year’s top holiday trends are all about elevated everyday essentials — luxe beauty, smart grooming, wellness tech, and a little festive fizz. Mickey Williams is here with the must-have gifts for everyone on your list.

Featured Products:

Hampton Water Bubbly [wine.com]
PRICE: $29.99
SHOP:  [wine.com]@wine.com [wine.com]

L’Oréal Plump Ambition Hyaluron Lip Oil [amazon.com]
PRICE: $13.99
SHOP: @amazon [amazon.com]

Laifen T1 Pro Electric Razor [amazon.com]
PRICE: $149.99 take 25% OFF through 12/5
SHOP: @LaifenTech.com [laifentech.com] & @amazon [amazon.com]

Aquasonic Vibe Series Ultra-Whitening Toothbrush [amazon.com]
PRICE: $39.95
SHOP: @amazon [amazon.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Share the Glam

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

