Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Embrace the Spring Season!

Lifestyle Expert Bianca Dottin shares her picks
Spring Refresh| Morning Blend
Posted

Spring is all about feeling good and embracing the season, and lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin is here with her favorite beauty and self-care picks right now. From everyday essentials to a few feel-good treats, she’s sharing what she’s loving this season and why they deserve a spot in your routine.

Featured Products:
White Rain
Find a store to shop near you on WhiteRain.com

Olay Super Serum Body Wash & NEW Body Lotion
Available at Olay.com, Retailers Nationwide

Coco & Eve
Available at Ulta retail locations

Alter Eco
Now Available at Publix Super Markets

Ekquaer
Esquaer.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bianca Dottin

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com