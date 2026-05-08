Empowering Women with 360 Realty and Raymond James Financial

For decades, financial industries were structured around men and male leadership. In fact, women were discouraged from taking financial risks, negotiating deals, or stepping into the investment landscape. Even now, women can be underrepresented — but underrepresented doesn’t mean unqualified!

So, to help women feel empowered, we have Carlyn Neuman, real estate lawyer and broker, and Danyell Munassi, First Vice President at Raymond James Financial, Wealth Management.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: 360 Realty

