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Empowering Women with 360 Realty and Raymond James Financial

360 Realty offers service and knowledge from every angle.
360 Realty | Morning Blend
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For decades, financial industries were structured around men and male leadership. In fact, women were discouraged from taking financial risks, negotiating deals, or stepping into the investment landscape. Even now, women can be underrepresented — but underrepresented doesn’t mean unqualified!

So, to help women feel empowered, we have Carlyn Neuman, real estate lawyer and broker, and Danyell Munassi, First Vice President at Raymond James Financial, Wealth Management.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: 360 Realty

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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