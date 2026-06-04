Ending Financial Invisibility for Millions of Americans

Roughly 17 million Americans are considered “credit invisible” or “thin file,” meaning they either have no credit report or not enough credit history to generate a valid score. Without credit history, consumers can struggle to qualify for apartments, loans, credit cards, or other financial opportunities tied to independence and financial mobility.

Intuit Credit Karma is expanding access to the financial system by opening its platform to credit invisible consumers for the first time and introducing tools designed to help consumers establish credit using responsible financial habits they already demonstrate. At the center of this effort is Credit Spark, a free tool that helps consumers turn existing utility and phone payments into credit history without requiring them to take on debt.

For more information, visit creditkarma.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Intuit Credit Karma

