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Engineering with a Halloween Twist | MOSI Monday

We use Halloween candy to teach engineering.
MOSI | Morning Blend
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Engineering Is All About Solving Problems Today we’re putting our engineering skills to the test with a Halloween twist! Our challenge is to build the tallest tower possible using only candy corn and toothpicks. Engineers are constantly solving problems—thinking about how materials work, testing ideas, and figuring out how to make a structure stronger and more stable. And today, our materials just happen to be a little sweeter!

Build, Test, and Improve. Your first design doesn’t have to be perfect—that’s part of engineering! As you build, you’ll quickly discover that some designs are more stable than others. A wide base can help support a taller structure, and triangles and cross-bracing can add strength. If your tower falls, that’s not failure—it’s information! Engineers build, test, make changes, and try again.

For more information, visit mosi.org.

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