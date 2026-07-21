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Enter a World of Pure Imagination | "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

Check out a scrum-diddly-umptious show!
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory| Morning Blend
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The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall presents the award-winning musical Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Friday, July 31 at 7pm and Saturday, August 1 at 2pm & 7pm on Ruth Eckerd Hall’s main stage. Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be directed by Jack Holloway and Music Director Yohance Wicks.

The productions will have over 50 participants, including cast, technical crew and ensemble. Tickets for reserved seating priced at $15 and $10 for students and military with photo ID are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400.

You can find more information on tickets at rutheckerdhall.com.

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