Entrepreneur Who Started With $300 & Push Mower Shares Business Playbook in New Book

DJ Carroll knows what it's like to start from nothing. At 18 years old, Carroll scraped together $300 — savings from a gas station job plus loans from his mom and grandmother — to buy a push mower and put a down payment on a 1989 Ford F-150.

That was the beginning of Yard Smart Lawn Care and Landscaping, his first business, launched while his classmates headed off to college on the scholarships he turned down.

Nearly two decades later, Carroll has built and operated businesses spanning advertising technology, real estate, fitness, outdoor advertising, and more.

His company, Carroll Media, serves clients nationwide, and he manages a portfolio of over 70 rental units.

His new book, The Hunter Head Game: An Entrepreneur Manifesto for Dominating Your Market in the New Era of Business, distills everything he's learned — the wins, the losses, and the grit it takes to keep going — into a raw, no-nonsense playbook for entrepreneurs who refuse to settle.

"Most people overestimate what they can do in seven days and massively underestimate what they can do in five to ten years," Carroll says. "This book is about becoming the hunter instead of the hunted."

The book is deeply personal. Carroll, who is dyslexic, spent over 10 years writing the manuscript — proof, he says, that the hunter mentality he teaches in the book isn't just theory.

