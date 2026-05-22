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Epic Summer Travel

Check out some tips to ease summer travel.
Summer Travel Tips | Morning Blend
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For more than a decade, Justin Walter has explored destinations around the world—from the South Pacific to Central and South America—taking on unforgettable experiences like shark diving, glacier hiking, and trekking through ancient landscapes.

As summer travel ramps up, the TV host and adventure journalist shares fresh, real-world insight on how to plan a trip that stands out—whether it’s close to home or across the globe. He’ll cover emerging destinations, smart ways to save, and simple strategies to make travel more seamless, exciting, and worth it.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Visit Myrtle Beach, Hyatt Inclusive Collection, Cunard

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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