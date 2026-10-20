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Etta May is "On the Road"

We chat with Award-Winning Comedian Etta May.
Etta May | Morning Blend
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The Central Park Performing Arts Center is excited to welcome Etta May, winner of the American Comedy Awards “Stand Up Comic of the Year,” to the stage on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 7pm. Etta May, headliner for The Southern Fried Chicks, has performed her brand of clean comedy on The Oprah Winfrey Show, MTV’s Comic Strip Live, and as a guest commentator on CBS Sunday Morning. Hailed as the “Polyester Princess” and self-proclaimed trailer park goddess, Etta May delivers a high-powered, take-no-prisoners performance full of truth, irony, humor, and wisdom. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 17, and range from $30-$45, plus applicable fees, with reserved full house seating available.

For tickets and more information, visit LargoArts.com or call the Central Park Performing Arts Center Box Office at (727)587-6793. The Central Park Performing Arts Center is celebrating its 30th anniversary with an incredible lineup of live entertainment and performances.

Visit LargoArts.com on Monday, August 17, to view the schedule.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Central Park Performing Arts Center

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