Experience Historic Sponge Diving with St. Nicholas Boat Line

If you're looking for a unique Florida experience that combines history, education, and family fun, St. Nicholas Boat Line offers something truly special. Operating since 1924, this family-owned business provides an authentic glimpse into Tarpon Springs' rich Greek heritage and world-famous sponge diving industry.

Your adventure begins at the Historic Sponge Docks on Dodecanese Boulevard, where you'll board the St. Nicholas VII, a U.S. Coast Guard certified vessel that's actually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The tour lasts 45-90 minutes, depending on which option you choose.

As you cruise along the scenic Anclote River, your captain will narrate the fascinating history of Tarpon Springs' sponge diving industry. You'll learn how Greek immigrants arrived in 1905 and built what became the world's largest natural sponge industry, making Tarpon Springs the "Sponge Capital of the World."

The highlight of your tour is watching a professional sponge diver suit up in over 170 pounds of traditional diving equipment and descend into the river. You'll witness firsthand how sponges are harvested from the river floor—an authentic demonstration you won't find anywhere else on Florida's Gulf Coast.



During the cruise, you'll see displays of various natural sponges and learn about their different uses. After the diving demonstration, you'll have the opportunity to meet the diver, ask questions, and examine the freshly harvested sponges up close.

Pricing

Adults (Ages 16-64): $21.00

$21.00 Seniors (65+) and Military: $20.00

$20.00 Students (Ages 6-15): $9.00

$9.00 Children under 6: Free (1 free child per paid adult/senior)



Hours of Operation

Daily: 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM

10:30 AM to 4:30 PM Important: Tours depart based on walk-up demand—no set schedule or reservations needed

Tours depart based on walk-up demand—no set schedule or reservations needed Always call ahead to verify hours and diver availability



No Reservations Required

Simply walk up to the ticket booth located on the dock near the vessel, just across from the Sponge Exchange. Tickets are sold on-site based on availability.

Location

St. Nicholas Boat Line

693 Dodecanese Boulevard

Tarpon Springs, FL 34688

Website: stnicholasboatline.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Visit St. Pete-Clearwater

