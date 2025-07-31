Experience Beyond Van Gogh & Monet: An Immersive Art Journey at Straz Center

Step inside Claude Monet’s vibrant gardens and experience Vincent Van Gogh’s swirling skies as this experiential exhibit brings together their artistic worlds in one extraordinary immersive event.

"Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience" features innovative projections, original soundscapes, and vibrant storytelling. It’s a multisensory journey into the heart of Impressionism and Post-Impressionism.

Freed from their frames, masterpieces like Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night”, “Almond Blossoms”, and “Sunflowers”, as well as Monet’s “Water Lilies” and “Woman with a Parasol” are projected onto walls, surrounding guests in vibrant color and movement accompanied by a symphonic score.

You can see it August 1 — September 28 at the Straz Center's Morsani Hall Stage. Showtimes are every 45 minutes.

For more information, visit StrazCenter.org.