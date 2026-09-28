Fall Essentials with Josh McBride

Fall is officially here, and with busy schedules and the holidays just around the corner, it’s the perfect time for a seasonal refresh. From must-haves for the home to products that can make everyday life a little easier, entertainment and lifestyle expert and host of The McBride Rewind, Josh McBride, is here with some of his favorite fall essentials.
Some fall essentials:
1. Men's Wearhouse- MensWearhouse.com
2. L'Oréal Paris RevitaLift Triple Power Rich Night Moisturizer- Amazon
3. Banquet MEGA Crispy Chicken Tenders- Mass Grocers
4. Ritual's Essential Prenatal- Costco/Costco.com
5. Zevo Plant Flying Insect Trap- Amazon, Target, Lowe's Home Depot, etc
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Josh McBride