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Fall Essentials with Josh McBride

Josh gives us some great fits for the fall.
Josh McBride | Morning Blend
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Fall is officially here, and with busy schedules and the holidays just around the corner, it’s the perfect time for a seasonal refresh. From must-haves for the home to products that can make everyday life a little easier, entertainment and lifestyle expert and host of The McBride Rewind, Josh McBride, is here with some of his favorite fall essentials.

Some fall essentials:

1. Men's Wearhouse- MensWearhouse.com

2. L'Oréal Paris RevitaLift Triple Power Rich Night Moisturizer- Amazon

3. Banquet MEGA Crispy Chicken Tenders- Mass Grocers

4. Ritual's Essential Prenatal- Costco/Costco.com

5. Zevo Plant Flying Insect Trap- Amazon, Target, Lowe's Home Depot, etc

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Josh McBride

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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