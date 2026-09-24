A cozy reset doesn't have to mean a complete overhaul. Sometimes it's just a few small things that make you feel a little more comfortable and cared for. Lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin shared her top favorite picks for a cozy fall reset.

Refresh Your Skincare Cooler weather is a great reminder to give your skincare routine a little extra attention. Sunrider offers a warm facial scrub that can turn your everyday skincare routine into a relaxing self-care moment. Oi-Lin® is available at sunrider.com.

Create a Cozy Routine Fall is the perfect time to bring a little more intention to your everyday wellness routine, and botanicals make it easy. Poetic Apothecary by Starwest Botanicals features terpene forward seasoning blends that combine herbs and spices with unique flavor profiles, while classic botanicals like elderberry, ginger and mullein can add seasonal inspiration to teas, recipes and daily rituals. Explore the collection of herbs, spices and botanicals at starwest-botanicals.com.

Make Nasal Care Part of Your Routine As the seasons change, keeping nasal passages clean and moisturized can be a helpful part of your everyday routine. The Naväge Advanced Nose Cleaner uses a pressure-controlled saline rinse and powered suction to help flush away mucus, allergens and other unwanted debris, with three comfort settings for a more personalized experience. The USB-C rechargeable system also features Clean-Assist Mode and a Premium Air-Dry Mat for convenient, mess-free maintenance. It's backed by a 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee and FSA/HSA eligible. Naväge Advanced Nose Cleaner (MSRP: $149.99), $114.99 on Navage.com and Amazon.

Your Hair & Body’s New Favorite Mist Luseta Beauty is expanding beyond its salon-quality haircare with its first-ever Hair & Body Mist Collection. The lightweight, non-sticky mists refresh both hair and skin with long-lasting fragrance and come in four scents (Brazilian Sun, Love Bouquet, Rich Mellow and Vibrant Blossom) ranging from tropical and floral notes to warm, cozy amber blends. The collection is Sulfate-, paraben- and cruelty-free. The collection is perfect for fragrance layering, whether you mix scents together or pair them with your favorite fall fragrance.

Add Cozy Comfort From Head to Toe Sometimes the easiest way to make your day feel a little cozier is with the basics. GOLDTOE offers socks and hosiery that can add warmth and comfort to your fall wardrobe.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bianca Dottin

