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Family-friendly Halloween Fun at ZooTampa!

We meet a new friend from ZOOTAMPA.
ZOOTAMPA | Morning Blend
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Tampa Bay’s beloved family-friendly Halloween tradition, Creatures of the Night, returns this fall to ZooTampa at Lowry Park, eerier than ever.

Perfect for all ages, the not-so-frightful, fun-filled event features howling outdoor experiences, amusing shows, spooky characters, creepy culinary treats, scavenger hunt and much more on fifteen select nights through October 31!

This year, dive into immersive adventures, including the brand-new Scared of the Dark spooky realm designed for the bravest ghouls and Ghostly Groves, a delightful and family-friendly journey through a haunted neighborhood. Plus, enjoy enhanced experiences of our returning favorites, including more disco-boogie fun with the zombies at the Dancing Dead and mesmerizing artistic performances from the enchanting living fountain at the Enchanted Circle.

https://zootampa.org/events/creatures-of-the-night/ [zootampa.org]

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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