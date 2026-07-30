Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Family Fun Month

Myrtle Beach is a great economic vacation before school starts.
Myrtle Beach | Morning Blend
Posted

August is Family Fun Month and it's the perfect time to take a break from busy schedules, unplug, and spend quality time together before the back-to-school rush. Dawn Yanek, a parenting expert, author, editor at Reader's Digest, Mom of Two, and Founder of momsanity.com shares a fun getaway for all.

She's partnering with Visit Myrtle Beach to share some simple ideas for planning an affordable summer getaway filled with beaches, family attractions, entertainment, and great food. If you want to learn more about how you can plan the perfect vacation before the school year begins, visit visitmyrtlebeach.com].

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Visit Myrtle Beach

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com