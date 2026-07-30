August is Family Fun Month and it's the perfect time to take a break from busy schedules, unplug, and spend quality time together before the back-to-school rush. Dawn Yanek, a parenting expert, author, editor at Reader's Digest, Mom of Two, and Founder of momsanity.com shares a fun getaway for all.

She's partnering with Visit Myrtle Beach to share some simple ideas for planning an affordable summer getaway filled with beaches, family attractions, entertainment, and great food. If you want to learn more about how you can plan the perfect vacation before the school year begins, visit visitmyrtlebeach.com].

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Visit Myrtle Beach

