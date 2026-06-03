Fashion and Purpose

Today we’re joined by a woman who is redefining confidence through fashion while building a powerful and inspiring community for women everywhere. We chat with Wendy Quintero, founder of Wendylandia Boutique. Wendylandia was created to remind women that they deserve to feel beautiful, bold, and powerful exactly as they are.

To learn more and for a look at the vibrant fashions and styles, visit Wendylandia.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: DCG Media Group

