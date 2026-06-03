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Fashion and Purpose

Wendy Landia | Morning Blend
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Today we’re joined by a woman who is redefining confidence through fashion while building a powerful and inspiring community for women everywhere. We chat with Wendy Quintero, founder of Wendylandia Boutique. Wendylandia was created to remind women that they deserve to feel beautiful, bold, and powerful exactly as they are.

To learn more and for a look at the vibrant fashions and styles, visit Wendylandia.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: DCG Media Group

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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