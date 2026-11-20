Nearly 1 million procedures are done each year in the U.S. to open narrowed or blocked heart arteries, and about 1 in 10 of those procedures is to treat an artery that has narrowed again after a stent was placed. Now, the FDA has approved a new treatment that delivers medication to reopen the artery without leaving additional metal behind. Dr. George Adams is an Interventional Cardiologist and the Chief Medical Officer with Cordis. He is joining us with What patients need to know about this new option.

Visit BalloonForMyHeart.com for more information.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Cordis