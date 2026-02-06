Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
February is Feline Heart Health Month Is Your Cat #HeartStrong?

We discuss a serious disease to be aware of in our fur babies.
Your cat could have serious heart disease without showing any symptomsVeterinary experts Dr. Ashlie Saffire and Dr. Sarah Clay Bell will discuss the importance of early detection and a promising new management option that could make a difference for your cat’s heart health.

For more information, visit HeartStrongFamilies.com

