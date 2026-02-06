February is Feline Heart Health Month Is Your Cat #HeartStrong ?

Your cat could have serious heart disease without showing any symptoms. Veterinary experts Dr. Ashlie Saffire and Dr. Sarah Clay Bell will discuss the importance of early detection and a promising new management option that could make a difference for your cat’s heart health.

For more information, visit HeartStrongFamilies.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: PRN Pharmacal

