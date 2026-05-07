Feeding Tampa Bay and MORE!

It’s a new day at Feeding Tampa Bay. We’re growing the way we serve our community — because hunger can’t be solved with food alone. Nearly 1 million people in our community are just one layoff, tragedy or disaster away from needing assistance. Together, we will redefine what it means to feed Tampa Bay by creating even more pathways to possibilities.

We believe a meal can be the first step toward security and stability. Food insecurity rarely stands alone. It’s often tied to challenges like housing, transportation, employment, and health. That’s why we go beyond food, connecting our neighbors to the resources they need to thrive.

Through partnerships, education, and strategic programs, we’re building a one-stop hub for tangible outcomes — where someone can find a warm meal, gain access to benefits, learn new skills, and discover the tools to achieve lasting stability.