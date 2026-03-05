Feeding Tampa Bay Opens Health Clinic and Launches Medically Tailored Meals Program With BayCare

Feeding Tampa Bay has spent nearly 2 years taking a holistic approach to serving the community — and now that mission includes health care.

Thomas Mantz, president and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, has led the organization's expansion beyond food distribution to address the deeper connections between health and hunger.

The organization has opened a staffed health clinic that is open 5 days a week, offering both appointments and walk-ins to those in need.

Feeding Tampa Bay has also launched a medically tailored meals pilot program in partnership with BayCare, bringing together food and health care in a meaningful new way.

For more information, visit FTB.org.