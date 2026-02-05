Feeding Tampa Bay | Working with Community Partners

Communication with our neighbors is important to serving their overall health while also providing the resources they need. Often our team has conversations with our pantry partners on cultural foods and what foods are preferred but interesting enough, medically necessary gluten free foods have been requested and can be supported.

Sometimes a diet is not just a choice but is necessary for the overall health and well being. Although this diet path has limitations, there are still create and delicious way to create meals. Chef Daniel creates a gluten free meal from our pantry shelves.

Recently a survey was taken at one of our pantry partners. They discovered four of those that they served were on medically necessary diets which limited their options at the pantry. Interesting enough, the pastor at this partner could relate, they had celiac disease. FTB now provides that partner location with gluten free options that support the health and wellness of those neighbors who require access to those types of foods.

For more information, visit FTB.org/findfood