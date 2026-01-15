Feeeding Tampa Bay: Food Alone Will Not Solve Hunger

FTB realized a number of things as they prepared to create and open the Causeway Center, #1 food alone will not solve hunger and how can we create a true community center that connects to services and shares access with the public as well.

Our event space and opportunities. Causeway Hall has successfully supported non-profit events, corporate meetings, community events and is offered to the public at a competitive rate with one difference, every event helps provide and lift our neighbors in need.

For more information on Feeding Tampa Bay and how you can help visit FTB.org

