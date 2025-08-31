Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FEMA’s Cheryl Nelson Shares Essential Tips to Be Disaster Ready & Recover Fast

FEMA expert Cheryl Nelson shares essential tips for National Preparedness Month to help you prepare for and recover quickly from disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and more.
Major weather disasters regularly impact the nation, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. Wildfires, heat waves, tornadoes, and record flooding have already happened this year, and hurricane season is far from over. That's why this year's National Preparedness Month is important.
 
FEMA-certified disaster preparedness instructor and meteorologist Cheryl Nelson joins us to share critical steps on how to prepare for and recover from any disaster.

For more information, visit TipsonTV.com.

