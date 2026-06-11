Fertility Planning Starts Earlier Than Many Women Realize

A new survey of 2,000 American women ages 18–40 reveals a major gap in women’s health conversations: 70% say they’ve never discussed fertility with their primary care doctor or OB-GYN—leading to widespread confusion about how age impacts the ability to get pregnant.

In recognition of Women’s Health Month (May), Dr. Sandy Goodman, endocrinologist and fertility specialist at the Reproductive Medicine Group (RMG) in Tampa, breaks down what women need to know now—from how egg quality and quantity decline over time, to why fertility begins to drop as early as their mid-20s. She also shares proactive steps women can take, including freezing eggs and how it works, when to consider it, and how it can help preserve future family-planning options.

https://www.floridafertility.com/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Reproductive Medicine Group (RMG)

