Fidelity Investment Retirement Study

Fidelity’s 2026 State of Retirement Planning Study finds flexible retirement is becoming mainstream, as 7-in-10 Americans say they are considering a non-traditional approach to retirement.

Retirement is being reframed—it’s no longer a single date on the calendar, but rather an adaptable stage in the next chapter. Fidelity’s 2026 State of Retirement Planning Study finds flexible retirement is becoming mainstream, as 7-in-10 Americans say they are considering a non-traditional approach to retirement.

This comes as confidence in retirement prospects is up over last year, as 72% of Americans say they are confident they will retire on their own terms. This is partially due to the fact that their “terms” for retirement are being reimagined: among those that say they are considering a non-traditional retirement, the next act might include a change in career (20%), becoming an entrepreneur (29%), taking on gig work or a side hustle (39%), or consulting part-time in their current career field (26%).

For more information, visit fidelity.com/retirementplanning

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Fidelity Investments

