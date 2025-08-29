Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fidelity Research Reveals How Teens & Parents Are Rethinking the Path to College

A recent Fidelity Investments study reveals that nearly half of high school students say cost is the most important factor they consider in choosing where and how to pursue higher education.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Fidelity Investments

College dreams are still alive, but today’s high school students are rethinking the path to getting there. New research from Fidelity Investments® reveals teens are putting affordability, career readiness, and return on investment front and center, while parents work to keep savings on track through uncertain times.

Cory Latham, director of 529 college savings at Fidelity Investments, joins us to share what’s driving this shift—and how families can plan smarter for the future.

For more information, visit Fidelity.com/529.

