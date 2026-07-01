FIFA World Cup Chat

We invited Tampa Bay Rowdie's broadcaster Jeff Attinella back in to talk all things World Cup as the US prepares to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in tonight's knockout match!
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We invited Tampa Bay Rowdie's broadcaster Jeff Attinella back in to talk all things World Cup as the US prepares to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in tonight's knockout match!
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