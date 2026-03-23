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Fill your Easter Baskets with Some Creative Toys!

Toy Expert Rachel Griffin share this year's top picks!
Easter Toys | Morning Blend
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 Easter is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to build the ultimate basket, we’ve got you covered. Joining us now is Toy Expert Rachel Griffin, here with some of the season’s hottest toys—from the adorable i love aromie™ Blooms to must-have collectibles and action-packed playsets kids will love.

Featured Toys:

i love aromie Blooms
MSRP: $12.97  | Ages 4+ | Walmart

MAGNA-TILES® microMAGS Spring Garden 24-Piece Travel Set
MSRP $19.99 | Ages 3+ | MAGNATILES.com, Amazon, Target, and Walmar

The Creature Cases Multi-Terrain Motorcycles
MSRP: $9.99–$19.99 | Ages 3+ | Available at Amazon and Target

Monster Jams Mini Jams Crash n’ Crumble Jungle Playset
MSRP $19.99 | Ages 3+ | Amazon

PRESTONPLAYZ MINI MYSTERY PLUSH - SERIES 1
MSRP $11.99 | Ages 5+ | Target, Amazon

BumBumz 
MSRP $4.99-$7.99 | Ages 3+ | Target, Amazon

For more information, visit playwisepartners.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Playwise Partners

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