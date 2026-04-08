Financial Literacy Month with Intuit

For years, many parents followed an unspoken rule: don’t talk about money in front of the kids. But in today’s economy, families are increasingly recognizing the importance of introducing financial literacy earlier – both at home and in the classroom.

This Financial Literacy Month, new survey data from Intuit shows that rising financial stress is prompting families to rethink how and when kids learn about money, with 90% of parents wanting their kids to receive additional financial education beyond what they learn at home, the same way they learn math, science and history at school.

In an interview, Dave Zasada [linkedin.com] , Intuit’s VP of Education and Corporate Responsibility, and Dr. Michael Prayor [linkedin.com] , Superintendent for New York City Public School system can speak jointly to the growing demand for financial literacy education – and how schools and programs like Intuit for Education are helping prepare students for real-world financial decisions.

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