Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Financial Wellness Month

We help save your money in 2026.
Intuit | Morning Blend
Intuit’s latest Financial Wellness survey shows that momentum for change is high: 93% of Americans plan to make changes to how they manage their money in 2026, while 54% say they have financial regrets from 2025 they want to fix. After a year of impulse spending and financial strain, many are looking for clearer, more sustainable ways to save, spend, and plan.

 For more tips visit Intuit.com/blog 

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Intuit

