FINK Caps™ is a patented, slanted oval ink cap designed to improve how tattoo artists work—an intuitive evolution of a standard tool used in every tattoo around the world.

Created by Brad Fink, a globally recognized tattoo artist with over 40 years in the industry, and scaled by Cameron Fink, CEO and visionary behind the brand—this is where legacy meets innovation.

FINK Caps™ is building a lifestyle brand rooted in tattoo culture, expanding into new markets like permanent makeup, while also using its platform to bring awareness to artist health and longevity in the industry.

10% off at Classic Tattoo shop with Brad

1441 Central Ave

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Finkcaps.com

727-823-2121

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Fink Caps

