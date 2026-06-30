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FINK Caps

Creating new tools for tattoo artists
Fink Caps | Morning Blend
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FINK Caps™ is a patented, slanted oval ink cap designed to improve how tattoo artists work—an intuitive evolution of a standard tool used in every tattoo around the world.

Created by Brad Fink, a globally recognized tattoo artist with over 40 years in the industry, and scaled by Cameron Fink, CEO and visionary behind the brand—this is where legacy meets innovation.

FINK Caps™ is building a lifestyle brand rooted in tattoo culture, expanding into new markets like permanent makeup, while also using its platform to bring awareness to artist health and longevity in the industry.

10% off at Classic Tattoo shop with Brad
1441 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Finkcaps.com
727-823-2121

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Fink Caps

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