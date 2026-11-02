On Veterans Day, Veterans and their family receive free admission on Wednesday, November 11, at Mote Science Education Aquarium for Fins for Freedom: Mote’s Veterans Day Celebration! As a thank you for their service, Mote is pleased to provide an exclusive day at the Aquarium for veterans and their family, in partnership with the Dr. Samir M. Shafie Charitable Foundation. Mote is proud to honor and celebrate our veterans! Please share this event with any veterans in your life who may be interested in joining us. Please note: To honor our veterans, admission to Mote SEA is reserved exclusively for veterans and their family on Veterans Day. Veterans must be present and provide valid proof of service at the entrance to the Aquarium — 225 University Town Center Drive.

For more information, visit mote.org/veterans and mote.org/event/fins-for-freedom/.