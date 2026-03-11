Fix a Leak Week

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
We talk simple tips to help reduce your water bill and conserve water.
The Tampa Bay region is facing one of the most severe regional water supply shortages in the last 50 years. Tampa Bay Water triggered a Stage 3 Extreme Regional Supply Shortage due to significant rainfall and river flow deficits and projected low regional reservoir levels. Everyone can make a difference. We were in a similar drought 2 years ago and residents stepped up and helped reduce water demands.

MyWaterDay.org is an excellent resource where you can find your watering day, get easy tips for saving water and learn about the 12 different rebates available right now for residents and businesses to save money while saving water!

