Florida Dept. of Veterans Affairs

FDVA mission is to serve the Nation's second largest Veteran population with programs and services; such as its 9 nursing homes providing assisted living and skilled nursing, and State Veteran Service Officers who assist in VA benefits and disability compensation, healthcare services, educational benefits to name a few. Information can be found in the 2026 FDVA Benefits Guide at www.FloridaVets.org [floridavets.org]
FDVA mission is to serve the Nation's second largest Veteran population with programs and services; such as its 9 nursing homes providing assisted living and skilled nursing, and State Veteran Service Officers who assist in VA benefits and disability compensation, healthcare services, educational benefits to name a few. Information can be found in the 2026 FDVA Benefits Guide at www.FloridaVets.org [floridavets.org]
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com